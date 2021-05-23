A body discovered in an open field northwest of Fillmore Street and Interstate 25 on Saturday evening is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call about 8:27 p.m. of a found body near the 3300 block of Fillmore Ridge Heights.
Officers located a dead male with “obvious trauma.” The department’s violent crimes section responded and began investigating the incident as a homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.