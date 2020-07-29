The body of a hiker who went missing a week ago was found Wednesday, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said the body of Nathrop resident Terry Pann, 60, was located west of West Apostle Peak around 1 p.m.
Pann was believed to have been hiking alone July 22. A spokesperson said they assume his destination was Ice Mountain, near Three Apostles, an area known for its steep and rugged terrain.
RELATED:
The latest in the case of missing Suzanne Morphew in Chaffee County
Chaffee County Search and Rescue had searched for Pann for five days.
Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle, dies in Colorado Springs crash; 5th pedestrian killed in the city this month
Pann's remains were to be taken to the Chaffee County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.