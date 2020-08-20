The body found Wednesday in the ashes of a burned home on the west side near Old Colorado City has been identified as 64-year-old Robin Burke, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.
Burke was inside the duplex in the 400 block of 14th Street when it caught fire Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. On Wednesday, the Fire Department said on the two residents living in the duplex was unaccounted for. The other wasn't home at the time of the fire.
#ColoradoSpringsFire actively working structure fire. pic.twitter.com/FqyN5JEMTY— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 19, 2020
Three dozen firefighters fought the blaze, one of two house fires late Tuesday on the west side, for more than 45 minutes before the roof collapsed.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.