A person is still missing at a duplex fire that occurred last Tuesday night on 14th St. on the westside of Colorado Springs. Investigators and firefighters were still on the scene on Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

The body found Wednesday in the ashes of a burned home on the west side near Old Colorado City has been identified as 64-year-old Robin Burke, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.

Burke was inside the duplex in the 400 block of 14th Street when it caught fire Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. On Wednesday, the Fire Department said on the two residents living in the duplex was unaccounted for. The other wasn't home at the time of the fire.

Three dozen firefighters fought the blaze, one of two house fires late Tuesday on the west side, for more than 45 minutes before the roof collapsed.

1 person dies in Old Colorado City house fire

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

