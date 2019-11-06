A man whose body was found last week in a vacant lot in Cimarron Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday.
The death of Thomas Franklin Faircloth, 27, is being investigated as a possible homicide, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies have declined to comment on Faircloth's injuries, which were described as "suspicious" when the body was found about 2:20 p.m. Nov. 2 at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard.
Authorities began investigating the case as a homicide after the autopsy was completed Tuesday, said Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
Prior to Wednesday's press release, the Sheriff's Office did not alert the public of the death, due to no perceived threat to the community and no requests from the media, Kirby said.
If ruled a homicide by the coroner, Faircloth's death would be the sixth in unincorporated El Paso County this year.