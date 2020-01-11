Deerfield body.jpg

A man's body was found inside the Deerfield Hills Community Center Saturday morning. Photo by Liz Henderson.

The death of a man who was found at the Deerfield Hills Community Center Saturday morning is being investigated by Colorado Springs police as a suspicious, authorities said.

Police responded to the center, at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road, about 9:30 a.m. The man was found "in a public area on a field" by a citizen, said police spokesman Jim Sokolik. The man's identity has not been released.

Sokolik advised avoiding the community center's field that backs up to Turman Elementary School while police investigate. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

