The death of a man who was found at the Deerfield Hills Community Center Saturday morning is being investigated by Colorado Springs police as a suspicious, authorities said.

Police responded to the center, at 4290 Deerfield Hills Road, about 9:30 a.m. The man was found "in a public area on a field" by a citizen, said police spokesman Jim Sokolik. The man's identity has not been released.

Sokolik advised avoiding the community center's field that backs up to Turman Elementary School while police investigate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A man's body was found at the Deerfield Hills Community Center this morning. So far, police said it's being investigated as a suspicious death. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/Rab6OXSHii — Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) January 11, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: