A body was found just south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Nevada Avenue for a report of a man found unresponsive on the ground, police said. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the man was found at the Nevada Motel.

Police said medical crews responded and attempted to render aid to the man, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police have not identified the man, and said nothing on scene indicated a crime.