The body found in Divide along Highway 67 on March 2 has been identified as Eduardo Castaneda, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Eduardo Castaneda, 21, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 27 in Cripple Creek and was last seen alive in the Woodland Pak area that same day between 2 and 3 a.m.

Officials are investigating the death as ‘suspicious’ and the office will not comment on the case at this time.

On Thursday, March 2, CO 67 south from US 24 in Divide, was closed for around five hours, beginning shortly after noon after Castaneda's body was discovered.

The Sheriff's Office said Colorado State Patrol has assisted in the investigation.