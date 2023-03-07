The body found in Divide along Colorado 67 on last week has been identified as Eduardo Castaneda, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Eduardo Castaneda, 21, was reported missing on Feb. 27 in Cripple Creek. He was last seen alive in the Woodland Park area that same day between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Officials are investigating the death as ‘suspicious’ and the office will not comment further.

Colorado 67 south from U.S. 24 in Divide was closed for around five hours Thursday, beginning shortly after noon, after Castaneda's body was discovered.

The Sheriff's Office said Colorado State Patrol has assisted in the investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Castaneda.