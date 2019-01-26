A body found after a garage fire had been put out Saturday night is being investigated as a suspicious death, Colorado Springs police said.
An officer driving in the area and noticed flames coming from the detached garage of a home in the 300 block of North Institute Street east of downtown about 7 p.m.
The body was found after firefighters extinguished the flames.
The victim's identity has not been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.