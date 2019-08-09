Video from body cameras worn by Colorado Springs police officers involved in a fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect last weekend will be released as soon as the end of next week, officials said Friday.
Colorado Springs police and city officials issued a joint statement saying the body cam footage would be made public when the Sheriff's Office finishes its investigation.
The Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting of De'Von Bailey, 19, said Thursday that it will finish by the end of next week and turn over its findings to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The DA will decide whether the shooting was justified and if the officers involved will face criminal charges.
Bailey was shot and killed by at least one Colorado Springs police officer after they responded to reports of a robbery Saturday.
"As the releasing authority, CSPD has committed to releasing the footage only at such a time when it will not jeopardize or compromise the investigative or judicial process," the statement said.
Until now, police and the city have remained quiet about the footage’s release. Surveillance video obtained by The Gazette from a nearby apartment showed Bailey running from two policemen, then falling to the ground. Police handcuff the young man, then moments later perform chest compressions on him.
Since the surveillance video surfaced, residents have expressed frustration over the delay of the body camera video’s release. Nearly 40 protesters crowded around the Police Operations Center Monday chanting, “No peace, no justice.” Some held signs that read: “Killing is not the way to ‘protect and serve’” and “Shooting people in the back is murder.”
The city’s statement was released just after the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also released a statement condemning the police’s and mayor’s response to the homicide.
“We lack confidence in the recent statements of Mayor John Suthers in regard to the release of police video and film from the body-worn cameras, and other transparency and accountability issues, related to the investigation of the officer-involved death of young De’Von Bailey,” it read.
The NAACP’s statement called for releasing the body camera footage as soon as possible.
“We believe that for the sake of justice and true public safety, the investigation itself should be conducted as openly and as independently as possible," the statement read. "We know that investigations are not magically conducted and also realize that this is tough, tough work. Our history in this city as it relates to policing, especially the policing of Black bodies, tells us that there are no easy answers."
Among an increasing public pressure for the body camera video's release, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners also issued a statement regarding the footage.
"In order for the community to heal and come together, the investigation must be done correctly," read the statement. "To that end, we support transparency and the release of the footage."
"The fabric of our community is strong and working together in difficult times will make us even stronger," said El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez in the release. "While we wait for answers, I urge everyone to come together and show the nation that El Paso County can get through these tough times the right way."
