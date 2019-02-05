GRAND JUNCTION • Search and rescue crews have recovered the bodies of two men who drove a tracked snow vehicle onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice in western Colorado.
A remote-operated vehicle found the bodies and the Sno-Cat about 65 feet deep in Island Lake, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor told the Daily Sentinel Tuesday.
The Delta County coroner will confirm the men's identities, but they are believed to be Ryan Wells and Richard Colton, both 30-year-olds from Delta. They were reported missing Sunday after they failed to check out of the Grand Mesa Lodge.
The lodge owner told authorities that Wells had brought the snow vehicle and asked about taking it out on the ice.