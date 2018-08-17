FREDERICK – The bodies of Chris Watts’ two young daughters were found inside oil and gas tanks that “were mostly full,” several high-ranking sources tell Denver7’s Jennifer Kovaleski.
The high ranking sources told Kovaleski Thursday evening they believe Watts placed the bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste in the oil and gas tanks owned by Anadarko in order to hide the bodies and conceal the smell.
Frederick police officials said in a 6:30 p.m. update Thursday that the bodies of the two young girls were found in close proximity to the other body whom officers strongly believe is Shanann Watts. Her body was found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum earlier Thursday. Investigators have not yet confirmed the location of the bodies.