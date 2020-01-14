Two bodies were found along Interstate 25 in southern El Paso County late Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were told to be on the look out for a specific vehicle, which was found along northbound I-25, near mile marker 125, at about 8:30 p.m., said spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.

Law enforcement reportedly swarmed the vehicle, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV. Two bodies were discovered, though it's unclear if the bodies were inside the vehicle. Mynatt said the vehicle was found under a tunnel near the Ray Nixon Power Plant. She could not clarify if the car had been crashed.

Due to the investigation, the sheriff's office could not say whether the deaths are being considered suspicious.

As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, there is expected to be heavy police activity off of exit 125. There are no road closures.