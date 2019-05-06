Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued a warning about leaving sporting equipment out when not in use after a bobcat became trapped in a soccer net in Colorado Springs.
A tweet from Parks and Wildlife goes on to explain that this bobcat was lucky that it was able to safely escape without injury.
ATTN sports fans. Here's why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use. This bobcat was trapped in a soccer net in the Golden Hills area of #ColoradoSprings. This bobcat was lucky. It escaped with its life. Others injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/zzLs5FAm7v— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 6, 2019
Many times when an animal gets caught in sporting equipment or other lawn items, the animal panics, often injuring or killing themselves as they try to escape.
This incident is another example of Colorado’s becoming more active following cold winter months.
If you encounter wildlife in an urban environment, keep your distance. Despite wandering into cities, these animals should still be considered wild and could attack if they feel threatened.