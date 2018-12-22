Alejandro Pelayo, 10, left, his mom Noemi Pelayo, middle and younger brother Fernando Pelayo, 7, celebrate after both boys won a bike at the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. After the families had gone through all of the stations, children between the ages of 3 and 16 were able to get a bike, safety pads and a helmet. This year the event got more than 1,100 bicycles to give away, breaking their previous record. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Families file through the line dividers for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. More than 3000 people were expected to be in attendance at this year's event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Juan Rodrigez, center, holds his three-year-old twins Gevany Rodrigez, left, and Sebastian Rodrigez while he helps them pick out a toy during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Children were able to pick out a book, two stuffed animals, a toy in their age range, a winter coat, a gift for a parent and a bicycle with safety gear. Parents were also able to get bags of food for a holiday meal and had a selection of clothing, knickknacks and appliances. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Elijah Beard, 5, smiles at his dad while sitting on his new bicycle during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is Beard's first bicycle, according to his father. "How fast does this bike go?" Beard asked. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Robert Hudson, center, listens to Kameron Cannon, 5, as he whispers his Christmas wishes into Santa's ear with his twin brother Kaleb Cameron during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is the ninth year that Hudson has been Santa Claus for the event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Alejandro Pelayo, 10, left, his mom Noemi Pelayo, middle and younger brother Fernando Pelayo, 7, celebrate after both boys won a bike at the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. After the families had gone through all of the stations, children between the ages of 3 and 16 were able to get a bike, safety pads and a helmet. This year the event got more than 1,100 bicycles to give away, breaking their previous record. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Families file through the line dividers for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. More than 3000 people were expected to be in attendance at this year's event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
When the board of the Bob Telmossé Christmas Giveaway plans the annual extravaganza each year, they try to think like a kid.
"When I shop for the toys we give away, I walk around and think, 'What would I want if I was 8 or 14 years old?'" said Rebekah Buller, the board's president. "You have to put yourself in the shoes of a child."
Buller knows that children's eyes are drawn to the big presents, ones that stand out under the Christmas tree.
1 of 13
Caption +
Alejandro Pelayo, 10, left, his mom Noemi Pelayo, middle and younger brother Fernando Pelayo, 7, celebrate after both boys won a bike at the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. After the families had gone through all of the stations, children between the ages of 3 and 16 were able to get a bike, safety pads and a helmet. This year the event got more than 1,100 bicycles to give away, breaking their previous record. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Families file through the line dividers for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Over 3000 people were expected to be in attendance at this year's event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Juan Rodrigez, center, holds his three-year-old twins Gevany Rodrigez, left, and Sebastian Rodrigez while he helps them pick out a toy during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Children were able to pick out a book, two stuffed animals, a toy in their age range, a winter coat, a gift for a parent and a bicycle with safety gear. Parents were also able to get bags of food for a holiday meal and had a selection of clothing, knick-knacks and appliances. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Elijah Beard, 5, smiles at his dad while sitting on his new bicycle during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is Beard's first bicycle, according to his father. "How fast does this bike go?" Beard asked. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Robert Hudson, center, listens to Kameron Cannon, 5, as he whispers his Christmas wishes into Santa's ear with his twin brother Kaleb Cameron during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is the ninth year that Hudson has been Santa Clause for the event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs line up outside of the Norris Penrose Event Center waiting for the doors to open for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Some people had camped overnight for an opportunity to be one of the first families in the event center. The event was planned to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until they run out of donated gifts. This year, the coordinators feared that they would run out of things for the older group of children. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Families wrap around the outside of the Norris Penrose Event Center before the doors open for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway event in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Children sign cards and wait for their presents to be wrapped after picking out gifts for their parents during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Annely Gonzelas, 11, center, celebrates with her family and volunteers after selecting a red marble and "winning" a bicycle during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Jeremiah Grimaldo, 7, sits on his present in the middle of the Norris Penrose Event Center while waiting in the line to get a new bicycle in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Volunteers sing "Jingle Bell Rock" for the enjoyment of Itzel Vargas, 9, right, and volunteer Lawrence Godoy, center, while wrapping a gift during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Volunteers sing "Jingle Bell Rock" for the enjoyment of Itzel Vargas, 9, right, and volunteer Lawrence Godoy, center, while wrapping a gift during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kamari Cannon, 6, tells Robert Hudson, dressed as Santa Clause, her Christmas wishes during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Alejandro Pelayo, 10, left, his mom Noemi Pelayo, middle and younger brother Fernando Pelayo, 7, celebrate after both boys won a bike at the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. After the families had gone through all of the stations, children between the ages of 3 and 16 were able to get a bike, safety pads and a helmet. This year the event got more than 1,100 bicycles to give away, breaking their previous record. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Families file through the line dividers for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Over 3000 people were expected to be in attendance at this year's event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Juan Rodrigez, center, holds his three-year-old twins Gevany Rodrigez, left, and Sebastian Rodrigez while he helps them pick out a toy during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Children were able to pick out a book, two stuffed animals, a toy in their age range, a winter coat, a gift for a parent and a bicycle with safety gear. Parents were also able to get bags of food for a holiday meal and had a selection of clothing, knick-knacks and appliances. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Elijah Beard, 5, smiles at his dad while sitting on his new bicycle during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is Beard's first bicycle, according to his father. "How fast does this bike go?" Beard asked. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Robert Hudson, center, listens to Kameron Cannon, 5, as he whispers his Christmas wishes into Santa's ear with his twin brother Kaleb Cameron during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. This is the ninth year that Hudson has been Santa Clause for the event. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Springs line up outside of the Norris Penrose Event Center waiting for the doors to open for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Some people had camped overnight for an opportunity to be one of the first families in the event center. The event was planned to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until they run out of donated gifts. This year, the coordinators feared that they would run out of things for the older group of children. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Families wrap around the outside of the Norris Penrose Event Center before the doors open for the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway event in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Children sign cards and wait for their presents to be wrapped after picking out gifts for their parents during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Annely Gonzelas, 11, center, celebrates with her family and volunteers after selecting a red marble and "winning" a bicycle during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Jeremiah Grimaldo, 7, sits on his present in the middle of the Norris Penrose Event Center while waiting in the line to get a new bicycle in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Volunteers sing "Jingle Bell Rock" for the enjoyment of Itzel Vargas, 9, right, and volunteer Lawrence Godoy, center, while wrapping a gift during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Volunteers sing "Jingle Bell Rock" for the enjoyment of Itzel Vargas, 9, right, and volunteer Lawrence Godoy, center, while wrapping a gift during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Kamari Cannon, 6, tells Robert Hudson, dressed as Santa Clause, her Christmas wishes during the Santa Bob Christmas Giveaway at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Saturday, at the 36th giveaway, Jerica and Brandon Ramos' young daughters — Arryela, Annalea and Avaylla — gravitated to a pink toy SUV, packaged in a box taller than each of them.
"I love seeing them this excited," Jerica said. "It's more magical when your kids have Christmas than when you were a kid at Christmas."
To ensure that the more than 3,000 people that attend the Bob Telmossé Christmas Giveaway receive presents — trucks, dolls, sports balls, books — the board plans year-round.
"It's pretty much a full-time career," said Carol Reinert, vice president of the board and the widow of Bob Telmossé.
Buller heads into the maelstrom of Black Friday with $2,500 from the Walmart Foundation to take advantage of the discounts. Between then and the giveaway, the board works on overdrive to ensure they have enough gifts for children of all ages as well as their parents.
The rest of the year, Buller and her cohorts hunt for seasonal sales and coordinate recruitment of more than 600 volunteers that guide each family through the gift selection process, and help set up and break down the event space.
The board hopes to receive about $75,000 annually. The foundation was short this year, lacking gifts for teenagers.
"It's hard as board members because we want to see everyone get a gift," she said. "It's heartbreaking if we can't provide that."
Despite the deficit, the event broke a record for the number of bicycles they gave out. After an anonymous donation that facilitated the purchase of 190 bicycles earlier this month, 1,100 were handed out to children of all sizes.
The annual community event started from a fake ad placed in the then Gazette Telegraph just before Easter in 1983 saying furniture store owner Bob Telmossé was giving away free food. When Telmossé arrived at his store, unaware of the ad, he couldn't bear to turn away the people who had come expecting assistance. He asked them to come back the next day and handed out food he had gone out and bought. Telmossé adopted the tradition and moved it to Christmas Eve.
Telmossé directed the event until 2003 when he fell ill with a rare blood cell disease called light chain deposition disease. Before he died in 2006, he made Reinert and his daughter, Jennifer McKeon, promise to keep the giveaway alive.
Even with the hard work, it's worth it to provide families like Sharday Denham's with a skunk Beanie Baby, a pedicure set and more.
"It's overwhelming feeling, to see them get their gifts," she said of her kids Kamari, 6, Kameron, 5, and Kaleb.
Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.
Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.
Get email notifications on Liz Forster daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Forster posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.