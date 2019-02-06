DENVER • While laws already exist criminalizing revenge porn, state Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said victims should be entitled to seek civil damages.
Gardner’s Senate Bill 100, approved unanimously Wednesday by the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee, would allow people to seek damages for being victimized online.
Revenge porn, typically the sharing of intimate images without the subject’s consent, can cause substantial damage, Gardner told the committee.
“Victims are fired from their job, expelled from their schools, it may affect their future, family life and relationships,” he said.
“Sometimes these things are sold,” he said.