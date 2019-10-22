Detra Dione Farries leaves the courtroom following her advisement hearing Wednesday, March 2, 2011 in El Paso County Court. Farries was arrested Friday, February 25, 2011 on suspicion of manslaughter in the dragging death of tow truck driver Allen Rose. Colorado Springs police believe Farries was at the wheel of a GMC sport-utility vehicle that dragged Rose, 35, an Iraq war veteran, for more than a mile on February 23, 2011. Mark Reis, The Gazette