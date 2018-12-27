A cold, blustery storm was expected to pass through central, eastern and southern Colorado late Thursday and into Friday, the second in a series of storms hitting the state this holiday season, meteorologists say.
In Colorado Springs, the cold looks to be the big story. The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 20 degrees Friday in the Springs, with a low of 5 degrees at night. Friday brings a 20 percent chance of snow during the day and until midnight.
Winds are expected to blow at 5 to 10 mph Friday with wind chill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees during the day and minus 5 and zero degrees at night.
The Pikes Peak region won’t see much accumulation, though. Flurries are likely along the Interstate 25 corridor, the weather service tweeted Thursday evening.
The heaviest snowfall in the forecast — 1 to 4 inches — should fall across the eastern San Juan mountains and western side of the San Luis valley, the weather service said.
“A storm system will continue to produce accumulating snow across mainly the mountains of southern Colorado during the day and into the evening on Friday,” says a hazardous weather outlook from the weather service. “Several inches of powdery snow will be possible over the San Juan and La Garita Mountains, and the southern Sangre de Cristo Range. Amounts in the 1 to 3 inch range look possible over most interior valleys and across the higher terrain along and west of Interstate 25.
“Another storm system is projected to produce unsettled meteorological conditions, including the potential of heavy snow at times, over southern Colorado from Sunday evening into early Tuesday morning.”
Colorado Springs is expected to dry out Saturday and Sunday before a 30 percent chance of snow showers arrives Sunday night, the weather service said. Monday brings a 40 percent chance of snow showers and some “patchy blowing snow.”
