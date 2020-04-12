A cold and blustery morning in Colorado Springs kicked off a five-day cold front poised to bring scattered snow showers at lower elevations and a possible dumping in Woodland Park.
There’s a 50% chance of snow Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs, which is expected to see cloudy skies with a high of 32 degrees and a low around 16 tonight, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow accumulation here is likely to be limited to a half inch, but Woodland Park could see 4-8 inches of snowfall through Sunday night, the weather service said.
The cold temperatures continue Monday, again with a 50% chance of snow in Colorado Springs, albeit little accumulation, and a high of 32 degrees. Woodland Park could get an additional 3-5 inches of snow through Monday night.
The cold will last until Wednesday, when both Colorado Springs and Woodland Park will warm to the 40s. Although scattered snow is expected in Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, no more accumulation is expected in Teller County.
The cold front is expected to break on Friday, which is forecast to be sunny and clear with a high of 51 in Colorado Springs and in the upper 40s in Woodland Park. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny and warm, with a high in the 50s in the Springs and Teller County.