Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some rain may mix in. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.