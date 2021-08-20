Hospitals and plasma donation centers across the U.S faced blood shortages during the summer months and Colorado was no exception as willing donors became scarce.

Children's Hospital Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus and Grifols, a healthcare company with two a plasma donation centers in Colorado Springs, say they have felt the summer pinch. The issue was sparked primarily because of a lack of supply rather than an increased demand for patients, managers and directors at the centers said.

Blood centers experienced a drop off in donations during the start of COVID-19 because of the fear associated with COVID-19, Vlasta Hakes, the senior director of corporate affairs at Grifols, said.

"We're in that same process of trying to continue to get those numbers to continue to come up and get people to come and donate plasma," Hakes said.

Safety precautions taken at Grifols and the Children's Hospital Donation Center include masking, regular sanitation and donation beds placed 6-feet apart.

Blood donation centers were deemed an essential service amid the pandemic because plasma, platelets and whole blood donations provide life saving service for people undergoing surgery, medical procedures as well as creating medications, the centers said.

Children's Hospital emailed frequent messages to donors throughout the summer encouraging them to donate as the hospitals platelet supply became critically low during various points in the summer.

Kyle Annen, medical director for transfusion service at Children's Hospital, said the need continues to be dire because of the difficulties associated with storing and using platelets.

Annen said the demand for platelets can fluctuate if there are more trauma patients than usual. Plus, platelets only have a seven day shelf life, however, during the first two days the platelets cannot be used as they require monitoring and testing, reducing the window of use to five days.

"Our biggest challenge is finding new donors getting them to come in to the donor center," Annen said. "Particularly for platelets because they do take a little bit longer, and you do have to come into the donor center for those."

Other challenges exacerbating the blood supply shortage included the pause on mobile blood drives because of COVID-19 risks and the reduction of school drives as many schools went online and students headed to summer vacation.

But that didn't stop frequent donors like Brenda Waldron from participating.

Waldron has donated plasma twice a week ever since 2013 when her brother was diagnosed with brain cancer and needed plasma for a stem cell treatment.

"It's just the satisfaction of knowing that I'm able to help somebody," Waldron said. "If it's something I can do I just feel its kind a duty to help my fellow person."

Those who donate can expect a health screening including a temperature check when visiting a donation site.

"Blood donation is an ongoing need," Annen said. "It gets a little better and a little worse, but it's always needed."