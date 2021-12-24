A small crew of firefighters ascended Blodgett Peak on Friday morning in an effort to help extinguish the nearly 1-acre blaze burning on the mountain, but powerful winds stifled some fire suppression efforts, a fire official said.

The Blodgett Peak fire, burning above housing developments in northwest Colorado Springs, ignited in rugged terrain.

A helicopter dropped water on the area Friday morning but had to stop after winds kicked up to nearly 50 mph. The National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 60 degrees in Colorado Springs on Friday — 16 degrees above the average high for Christmas Eve.

Six firefighters made their way toward the blaze Friday to help break up fuels near the fire, spokeswoman Susan Ford said.

"It is very inaccessible, dangerous terrain," she said.

That's why crews are using extra caution during their mitigation efforts, Ford said.

High winds will impact southern Colorado today with the more sustained and stronger gusts across the southeast mountains and southern I-25 corridor south of Colorado City. Damaging wind gusts will be more localized to the north of highway 50. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rn3D8qglVK — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 24, 2021

Four firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one from El Paso County and one with the U.S. Forest Service went on the 90-minute hike to chop down dead trees, cut them into smaller bits and burn them in a controlled setting to prevent the timber from falling and spreading the fire farther, Ford said.

The firefighting activity led to visible smoke.

Crews are not expected to trek back to the fire Saturday. Brush trucks and crews will be ready to respond if needed, however, Ford said. A fixed-wing aircraft will continue to monitor the fire using thermal sensing.

Resources dedicated to the fire remain slim because most crews that typically fight summer wildfires are out of contract this season, spokesman Ralph Bellah told The Gazette.

Officials did not have estimates for when the fire would be contained or extinguished.

Peregrine subdivision remained on pre-evacuation status Friday and Blodgett Peak Open Space remained closed, Ford said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a lightning strike last month is suspected as the cause, Bellah said.