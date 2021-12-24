A small crew of firefighters planned to ascend Blodgett Peak on Friday morning in an effort to extinguish the nearly 1-acre blaze burning on the mountain, but powerful winds could stifle progress, a fire official said.

The Blodgett Peak fire, burning above housing developments in northwest Colorado Springs, ignited in rugged terrain.

A helicopter continued to drop water on the area Friday as eight firefighters made their way toward the blaze to help break up fuels near the fire, spokeswoman Susan Ford said.

"It is very inaccessible, dangerous terrain," she said.

That's why crews must use extra caution during their mitigation efforts, Ford said.

High winds will impact southern Colorado today with the more sustained and stronger gusts across the southeast mountains and southern I-25 corridor south of Colorado City. Damaging wind gusts will be more localized to the north of highway 50. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rn3D8qglVK — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 24, 2021

A high wind warning is in place for Friday, with wind speeds of up to 30 mph expected. The gusts could affect fire suppression efforts by stirring up embers, grounding the helicopter and posing threats for hand crews on the mountain, Ford said.

Resources dedicated to the fire remain slim because most crews that typically fight summer wildfires are out of contract this season, spokesman Ralph Bellah told The Gazette.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a lightning strike last month is suspected as the cause, Bellah said.

A fixed wing aircraft will continue to monitor the fire using thermal sensing. Officials did not have estimates for when the fire would be contained or extinguished.

Peregrine subdivision remains on pre-evacuation status Friday, Ford said.