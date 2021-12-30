The Blodgett Peak fire, a .78 acre fire smoldering in rugged terrain above Blodgett Peak Open Space, reached 90% containment Thursday, according to officials.

A multi-mission aircraft that flew over the fire Thursday detected one heat signature on the fire but no smoke was visible, officials said in an update to a blog for the fire.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. Mike Smaldino said the heat signature was "most likely a hot spot," which firefighters would keep an eye on when they flew over it again.

The aircraft will continue to monitor the fire and Colorado Springs firefighters and the U.S. Forest Service will continue to patrol the area, according to officials.

Smaldino said the current plan for extinguishing the fire is to monitor it, a "normal" practice for small fires or hot spots, adding that firefighters were "waiting on Mother Nature to help us out."

"One of the big reasons why it probably hasn't been contained yet is just because of how much decomposing material is up there," Smaldino said. "We'll wait until we get probably a good wetting storm or snowstorm, and then we'll be able to make sure that it's all out."

Pre-evacuation orders remained lifted and Blodgett Open Space reopened for recreation activities, officials said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an illegal abandoned campfire.