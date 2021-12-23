Rocky terrain could help keep the Blodgett Peak fire from spreading downhill Thursday afternoon toward northwest Colorado Springs neighborhoods, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
A Type 3 helicopter was dropping water on the .7 acre fire Thursday morning, but it was unclear if the water drops could continue because of the wind, said Ralph Bellah, a spokesman for the fire effort. The helicopter from Fort Collins was the only one in-state or out of state available to fight the fire. Other aircraft were tied up getting repaired during what is typically a slow time for wildland fires, he said.
The Type 3 helicopter is a kind of craft that is smaller and faster but carries less water than larger firefighting helicopters, such as a Type 2.
Thursday afternoon, the Juniper Valley Fire Crew from the Department of Corrections was going to hike toward the fire to be ready to build a fire break if necessary, Bellah said. The work of the crew will depend on whether safety zones and escape routes could be identified for the firefighters, he said.
He had no estimate for when the fire could be contained or extinguished, saying that it could take snow to put it out.
The fire was burning in spruce fir, downed dead timber, shrubs and grass in steep terrain, according to the Forest Service blog.
Helicopter bucket drop video - a few minutes ago #blodgettpeakfire pic.twitter.com/dFRknDkzOX— Brian Perry (@anonyguy) December 23, 2021
Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and crews spent most of the day attempting to construct a handline to contain the fire, but were unsuccessful.
The fire, located southwest of the Air Force Academy, seemed to have died down overnight, based on video from the scene. Reporters on scene could only see pockets of smoke.
The Peregrine subdivision was still on pre-evacuation order Thursday. The Blodgett Peak open space is closed.
The National Weather Service was predicting strong winds for Thursday evening around 30 to 40 mph. Gusts could reach 55 mph.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Unofficially, lighting is suspected as the cause, Bellah said.