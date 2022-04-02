A traffic crash involving a Jeep that caused downed power lines has shut down a block near downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, authorities said.
The 400 block of West Boulder Street is closed after a single-vehicle crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a spokesman for the city's fire department. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the end of a dead end street.
"When we got here," fire Lt. Aaron McConnellogue said, "it was a little bit more precarious than what we originally anticipated."
The fire department extracted a woman from the vehicle, he said. The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet that there are "trapped parties" in the crash. Police also said they were working on "a serious incident," adding that those in the area to "shelter in place."
Police ask the public to avoid the area as "electrical hazard remains."
