A traffic crash that caused downed power lines has shut down a block near downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The 400 block of West Boulder Street is closed after a crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a tweet that there are "trapped parties" in the crash. Police also said they were working on "a serious incident," adding that those in the area to "shelter in place."
April 2, 2022
Police ask the public to avoid the area as "electrical hazard remains."
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.