The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has signed a lease on office space in Grand Junction for its proposed new headquarters in Colorado, the agency said Friday.
The space is in a four-story office building at 760 Horizon Drive, near Grand Junction Regional Airport on a street that’s home to several hotels.
The space will house the agency’s director, deputy director for operations and other senior leadership and support staff, the BLM said in its announcement.
How much space will be leased was not disclosed. But the BLM said the lease terms “will provide the bureau with significant cost savings compared to the current arrangement in Washington, D.C.”
The agency said it has “advertised 19 positions, all currently vacant, that will be located in the new headquarters. These positions ... include senior leadership and experienced senior staff roles, as well as three Senior Executive Service positions.”
The prospect of a BLM headquarters move to a Western city has been discussed for years and heated up after President Donald Trump took office, culminating in the July announcement by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., that the agency had picked Grand Junction for its new headquarters.
It was later revealed that as few as 27 of the BLM’s 10,000 or so employees might be based in the new headquarters. A few hundred others would be dispersed to other Western states.
“On behalf of the state of Colorado, I am excited to welcome the Bureau of Land Management to its new home in Grand Junction,” Gardner said in a statement Friday.
“From the very beginning, moving the BLM’s headquarters West has always been about strengthening the BLM’s relationship with local officials, moving the decision makers closer to the lands they oversee and the people they serve, and making better land management decisions. This common sense move will save taxpayers money and solidify Colorado’s legacy as a responsible steward of public lands,” he said.
That’s assuming that BLM and its parent, the U.S. Department of the Interior, overcome opposition to the move.
This month, 30 retired BLM administrators wrote to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, asking him to reconsider the move, accusing him in the letter of “setting up the BLM for failure” by moving its leaders far from the nation’s capital and saying the move would cause “a massive disruption and expenditure of funds for no gain.”
The Public Lands Foundation, a nonprofit whose members are mostly former BLM employees, wrote Congress a blistering letter Aug. 20, saying the move would “result in the BLM serving only the short-term wants of locally powerful stakeholders to the detriment of all other constituents and the long-term needs of the public lands.”
Several of Colorado’s representatives in Congress from both parties back the move, however, including Gardner and Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.
Advocates say the relocation would place BLM’s decision makers closer to the millions of federal acres they administer and to the vast majority of agency employees already based in the West.
The BLM oversees more than 245 million acres of public land, almost all of it in the West, thousands of miles from the current headquarters.
“Standing up the headquarters is another step in providing better service to the American people and our neighbors in the West,” Bernhardt said in a statement Friday.
Jamie Connell, BLM’s Colorado director, said in a statement that having “headquarters positions” in Colorado will “serve our diverse resource needs, from minerals to recreation and business and fiscal management. The state and the entire bureau will benefit from the policies and procedures these positions are responsible for, which directly impact the agency’s day-to-day operations. We look forward to welcoming these employees, including BLM senior leadership, to our beautiful state.”
William Perry Pendley, the agency’s acting director, recently told a congressional committee that he will stay in Washington to serve in his regular job as deputy director for programs and policy, but BLM’s next permanent director will move west.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.