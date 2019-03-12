A "prolonged, potentially hazardous storm system" headed for Colorado could drop at least a half-foot of snow on the Pikes Peak region and create blizzard conditions in northern El Paso County, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Teller County and much of El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
During that time, El Paso County could see up to 6 inches of snow and winds as high as 65 mph.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the watch says. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause power outages and tree damage."
Teller County could see 6 to 16 inches of snow, "with locally higher amounts above timberline," and winds as high as 50 mph.
"Plan on slick and snowpacked road conditions," the watch says of Teller County. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."
The blizzard warning for northern El Paso County, including the Monument area, also goes from noon Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. In that area, expect up to 8 inches of snow, winds as high as 65 mph and "difficult to impossible travel conditions."
Colorado Springs has a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday evening, increasing to an 80 percent chance of rain at night and into Wednesday morning, the weather service says.
Wednesday morning's rain is expected to turn into snow by midday, accompanied by strong winds.