A blustery winter storm is rapidly approaching El Paso County that is expected to hit Monday afternoon and continue to impact the region with blizzard conditions through early Tuesday.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo have issued a blizzard warning for the northern parts of the county, including Monument. Up to 3 inches of snow is expected and wind gusts may reach speeds up to 60 mph. The warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The blizzard warning emphasizes the combination of snow and high winds that will "lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous."
Meteorologists are asking drivers to avoid travel over the Palmer Divide during the period of the warning.
On Friday, a 24-car pileup snagged traffic flow between Monument and Castle Rock, causing drivers to creep along Interstate 25 at 5 mph.
Monday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a slight chance of precipitation after 5 p.m. with a high of 56 degrees, but as the overnight temperatures drop to 19, up to an inch of snow is expected after 11 p.m. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 25 mph after midnight, along with some gusts up to 40 mph, meteorologists report.
A 60 percent chance of snow is expected through 8 a.m. Tuesday, and wind gusts will continue to blow, with some reaching 35 mph. The high will be near 30 degrees with clouds gradually lifting through the morning.
Warmer weather will return to Colorado Springs Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 43. Thursday will see a few clouds throughout the day with a high near 34. The warmer trend is likely to stay for the start of the weekend with highs in the low 40's and mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday, according to the service's forecast.