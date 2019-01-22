Editor's note: The National Weather Service corrected its measurement of the snowfall east of the Air Force Academy from 8 inches to 5.6 inches that in Monument from 1 to 2 inches to 6.5 inches. This story has been changed to reflect the update.
A blizzard warning is in effect for Douglas County and much of east-central Colorado through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.
The warning is for many areas north and east of Colorado Springs - including Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Yuma and north Lincoln counties. Northern El Paso County is under a winter weather advisory through 5 p.m.
NWS Pueblo: Winter Weather Advisory continues for northern El Paso County until 2 p.m. Blizzard Warning continues for the areas in red until 3 pm. #slowdown #speedkills #DriveSafe #cowx pic.twitter.com/EWS0F75MsQ— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 22, 2019
The blustery storm hit the southern Front Range Monday night, icing over roads and prompting closures across El Paso and Teller Counties.
"One of CDOT's key concerns today is limiting as much traffic as possible on I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock," said the Colorado Department of Transportation in a statement. "The hazard is high winds, blowing snow and drifting snow, which will likely last through the day even after the snow moves out...It's best that motorists avoid this stretch and other blizzard impact areas (Eastern Plains) completely today."
Major road closures include both directions of U.S. 24 between Peterson Boulevard and Interstate 70 (Limon); Woodmen Road between Black Forest and Meridian roads; and I-70 between Airprak Road and Limon.
Heads up! Falcon Hwy remains impassable from Peyton Hwy and Murr Rd. due to significant drifting. Plows are stuck and individuals trying to commute are compounding the situation as they are getting stuck as well. Please stay off the roads!— Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) January 22, 2019
Colorado Springs is on accident alert. Police ask anyone involved in an accident that does not result in a death, serious injury, crime or property damage to exchange information with the other driver and to file a cold report at coloradosprings.gov.
The storm also shut down Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force Academy, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Community College, Academy School District 20, Colorado Springs District 11, School District 49 and Lewis-Palmer District 38, among others. For a full list of delays and closures, click here.
As of 8 a.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo measured 5.6 inches of snow east of the Air Force Academy, 6.5 inches in Monument, 1 inch at Peterson Air Force Base and 1 inch or less in central Colorado Springs.
Patchy and blowing snow is expected to continue through the early afternoon, with another inch of snow possible.
Winds steadily sped up early Tuesday, with 35 mph winds and 48 mph gusts recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport at 5:54 a.m. An hour earlier, the weather service observed 28 mph winds and 46 mph gusts at the airport. By the end of the day, though, winds should gradually die off to 5 to 15 mph.
The sun is forecast to return Wednesday with a predicted high of 43 degrees.