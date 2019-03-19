Repairs on a bumpy railroad crossing in the Security-Widefield area have been postponed because of last week's blizzard, according to a news release from El Paso County.
Work was scheduled to be done last week on the Main Street crossing, east of U.S. 85 and 87. Due to the heavy snow and other "scheduling challenges," repairs will now be finished in May, the news release states.
When construction resumes on Main Street, drivers will be rerouted to Fontaine Boulevard, South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
This week, crews are set to finish work on a nearby crossing on Fontaine Boulevard as part of the same project.
Citizens have complained about the crossings, which have shifted and sunk after years of rough weather and heavy traffic, the county reports.
BNSF Railway is replacing the track, railroad ties and surrounding concrete to restore the crossings to their original elevation.
County crews are responsible for repaving and re-striping the roads and installing curbs, sidewalks and gutters.