Crews were called to a mobile home fire in Colorado Springs on Friday just after 4 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at the home at 3750 N. Cascade Avenue, there was heavy smoke and flames. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road between N. Nevada Avenue and I-25.
According to firefighters on scene, the resident was a blind man who didn’t realize the home was on fire until her heard glass breaking and smelled smoke. The resident was able to in touch with a neighbor and the neighbor called 911. The blind man was able to get out of the home and no one was injured.