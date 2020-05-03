A blaze that leveled one of three buildings in an affordable housing complex opposed by some of its Broadmoor Bluffs neighbors came days after vandals smashed 30 windows and tried to set three other fires, according to the owner.

Lee Patke, the executive director of Grecchio Housing, which owns a minority stake in The Ridge complex on Cougar Bluff Point, said in an interview Sunday there was “no reason” to believe the fire was accidental.

“It’s a new building. There was no faulty wiring. There were no residents in the units,” Patke said. “There had been vandalism earlier in the week. It doesn’t appear that it was accidental.”

At least one security guard was at the complex, which was nearing completion, when the fire broke out, Patke said.

“It’s just not physically possible to have one person have eyes on the entire 3-acre site at the same time,” he said.

Although security cameras are planned for the complex, Patke said he didn’t know if they have been installed.

The first residents of the $14 million project in southwest Colorado Springs are still set to move in by the end of the month. Neighborhood opposition and a lawsuit delayed the project for two years.

Colorado Springs police and Fire Department officials couldn’t be reached Sunday for comment on Patke’s suspicions or for further information about the earlier fires.

The fire Saturday night destroyed the smallest of the complex’s three buildings, wiping out 10 apartments valued at up to $2.5 million.

“Unfortunately, it was at the one with the most three-bedroom units, so there are quite a few families that we were hoping to serve that we won’t be able to as soon as we wanted,” Patke said. “The majority of the property is on track and we’ll open on schedule.”

A 30-unit building is expected to open by the end of the month or early June, and the other, 20-unit building is set to open a month later, Patke said.

The three-level building at 555 Cougar Bluff Point broke out shortly before 3 a.m. It was “engulfed in flames” that shot through the roof, requiring roughly 60 firefighters to extinguish, the Fire Department previously said. Colorado Springs police were also summoned.

UPDATE- Cougar Bluff Pt fire- Fire is under control. CSFD investigators are on scene to determine cause of fire. 2 alarm fire. 57 FF’s were on scene. Footage courtesy of @AMR_Social as they arrived with our initial arriving companies. pic.twitter.com/EHgcZTAqB1 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2020

The cause is under investigation and so far there has been no official mention of arson.

Patke said he didn’t know if investigators found accelerants or other obvious signs of arson. He said the earlier property damage occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday, including tagging with spray paint and breaking windows.

The vandals tried to set two fires in a parking area, and a third fire set inside of one of the buildings likewise fizzled.

Patke said he wasn’t aware of problems with squatters or people loitering at the construction site.

The Ridge, with plans to put up to 120 lower-income people in one of the city’s most affluent areas, provoked a bitter fight by Broadmoor Bluffs residents from the time plans were announced in October 2016. Opponents took to public hearings and online forums to rail about the potential for increased crime, congestion and lowered property values.

In April 2018, The Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association filed a suit against the city of Colorado Springs in El Paso County District Court, seeking to halt the development and saying the council violated the law in denying their appeals after the complex won the council's approval.

The lawsuit was squelched six months later by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry, but not before adding to delays.

The lawsuit led to counterclaims by the complex’s majority owner, Wisconsin-based Commonwealth Development Corp., which accused the neighborhood association and two associated homeowners groups of engaging in fair housing violations. The civil rights complaint wasn’t publicly released because of state privacy laws.

A message sent to a Facebook account belonging to the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association wasn't immediately returned.

The Ridge will cater to people earning between one-third and one-half of the area's median income. It was built in a vacant plot of land near Colorado 115 and South Academy Boulevard, behind a Safeway grocery store.

Patke said the building that burned will be rebuilt, but he couldn’t provide a time frame.