CAÑON CITY • Bias is a beast with many faces, one of which appears to be hanging a left onto Royal Gorge Boulevard in a late model pickup with tinted windows and a dirt bike lashed in back.
The truck rolls up to a red light near the sidewalk where a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally has been held, evenings and weekends, since the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
A half-dozen demonstrators hoist signs:
“I Can’t Breathe,” and “I Choose Love!” and “I Promise to Treat Your Kids Better.”
The light turns green and the truck growls through the intersection.
The driver’s window slides down. A pale fist emerges.
And gives a thumbs up.
The protesters whoop, wave and pump their fists in the air.
“That’s encouraging, really,” says 40-year-old Michael, here with his wife and two kids. “Usually the big trucks will get here at the light and try to coal-roll us. My son asked if that was like their version of tear gas.
"The hate’s real out here, ya’ll. But overall, there’s been more love.”
Demonstrations calling for police reform and racial justice erupted nationwide in the days and weeks since Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, ignoring him as he begged for his life.
In some cities, including Denver and Colorado Springs, rallies have devolved into chaos, with clashes among protesters, counter-protesters and police in riot gear using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.
Here in Cañon City, gatherings have been peaceful — and, occasionally, intense.
Earlier, on a day when the rally drew several dozen adults and kids, a group of young men driving big trucks staged a counter-protest, circling the block, gunning their engines, laying on horns and waving Confederate flags.
“The cops actually asked us if the Confederate flag people were harassing us, which was nice, but the flag people had gone home by then,” says protester Meg Olsen. “So the cops have been cool.”
Michael joined the rally because he didn’t know what else to do with the outrage he felt after watching the viral cell-phone video of Floyd’s death. His 9-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter wanted to tag along, and he thought the experience could help teach them about love, and that compassion isn’t a passive emotion.
You have to work to understand other people’s perspectives, he says, especially as a white family living in a place where it can be easy enough to wear blinders, easy enough to stay silent.
Easy enough to play it safe.
“We’ve been to a demonstration in the Springs, and it’s a big difference. There, there’s strength in numbers. You have a lot of people protesting with you, nobody singles you out, or really knows who you are,” says Michael, who asked that his last name not be printed. “Just hearing my landlord’s views on Black Lives Matter today, just for the sake of me and my kids not being homeless … This can be a really racist town.”
•••
Want to take the pulse of progress and sentiments in the “rest of America,” stand on a street corner with a Black Lives Matter sign, in a state, and a county, and a former mining town that once was the seat of the Ku Klux Klan's ideological and political power west of the Mississippi.
In the 1920s, the Klan ran a newspaper and bank here, and helped pass bond issues that built the former city hall and a high school that welcomed students with new lockers sporting Klan emblems, compliments of the hate group's Florence unit. At one point, the group was so ingrained that the “children of local Klansmen often wrote ‘KKK’ on the bibs of their school overalls and called themselves the ‘Ku Klux Kids,’” according to researchers at the Royal Gorge Museum and History Center, as reported in Atlas Obscura.
The group’s popularity and influence in Cañon City began to wane by the 1930s, after an election that saw nearly every Klan politician ousted from office. But almost a century later, the demographics in this city of almost 17,000 remain stark. As of the most recent census, Cañon City was 93.15% White, and less than 2% African American.
Ron, who declined to give his last name, said he moved to this “utopia," in part, to escape the “angst, anger, and anxieties” of big city life. Seeing the street corner Black Lives Matter rally was enough to inspire him to park his truck, and confront protesters.
"I can’t tell you if there’s ever been an instance in Cañon City where a cop did anything to anybody, white or black or brown or anything else, and I just think this is hypocritical of people to stand here and say 'Black Lives Matter,' when ...everybody’s life matters," he said. "And it really bothers me that it’s Cañon City, because to me this is such a quiet place. They think they’re going to solve the problems by standing out here and getting people to beep horns or whatever. They’re not proving a point to anybody."
•••
While Cañon City itself doesn’t have a lot of diversity, its police force has a number of employees from different "ethnicities and cultures," said Mayor Ashley Smith.
For one of those employees, Sgt. Elliott Van Dyke, learning about the city’s backstory and demographics initially made him hesitant to make the move when he was offered a job on the police force, after a 23-year career in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I did some research on Cañon, just to see what it would be like and kind of what I was getting myself into,” he said.
He decided to check it out in person in early 2019, and “fell in love with the area,” said Van Dyke, the city’s first African American officer promoted to sergeant, on a force more diverse than the population it protects and serves.
“Everyone was super, super nice, and I just didn’t get the vibe at all that I would have an issue moving out here,” said Van Dyke, whose positive impressions were confirmed during his first five months on the job, working undercover and engaging with a range of people in different circumstances and environments.
He says he understands how race, identity and personal experience play into the work police do, and fixing things must start with an understanding that bias is part of growing up human.
“When some of the other issues have come up regarding race and law enforcement in the past, I always took it upon myself to do more research about the incident, and demographics and all that stuff, to try to find out why there was an issue with policing in some of those areas,” Van Dyke said.
He said he was shocked to learn that the department responsible for the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, a black man in Ferguson, Missouri — where the population is 68% African American — had 70 officers, only two of whom were black.
“From an ethnic standpoint, that was a time bomb waiting to explode," Van Dyke said.
Recognizing and unlearning ingrained racism is, and will continue to be, an uncomfortable process.
“It’s difficult for anybody when you leave a culture that you were raised in and you have to go work outside that culture and deal with people and their personal issues and stuff like that everyday,” he said. “It’s a huge difference, even for an African American working in Cañon City. It’s a different culture.”
For him it’s been a welcoming one. Now, it’s home.
“And that’s kind of why I decided to go ahead and move from the Springs and buy a house in Cañon,” said Van Dyke, who moved into his new house last week.
•••
Behind closed doors, on social media, and occasionally through open car windows, people tend to show their true colors.
A cardboard sign promoting racial equality, held by a 14-year-old, inspires enthusiastic beeps of support and thumbs’ ups, as well as angry honks and different hand gestures.
A yell from a man in a tan SUV: “All lives matter!”
And from a guy in a truck whose irony, if it’s there, is lost in translation: “Satan loves you!”
From a woman in a blue sedan: “Go home! Get a job!”
"I've got a job. That's why I don't get out here until 5:30. I'm working," said Casey Jones, one of the rally's organizers. “Most of the people here have jobs. We’ve had teachers, we’ve had nurses, we’ve got a bounty hunter who shows up in full gear.”
Jones also has a response for the haters and givers of middle fingers.
“I always yell, ‘We love you!’ Nothing makes them more angry than hearing us just yell love,” said the 32-year-old, who took over reins for this rally from the teen who’d started it.
It’s the first time he’s been compelled to take an activist stance, the first time he’s found “something worth fighting for,” bigger than himself, said Jones, who “looks white” even though his father is mixed-race.
“This doesn’t affect me. This doesn’t even really affect my community, but I know it’s affecting America. It’s affecting the world, and it’s changing the world,” he said, standing at a picnic table and assembling signs, made from fence slats, bearing the names of the victims of police violence. “This sort of injustice has been going on for as long as any of us have been alive. So we had a bit of a moral dilemma as to how far back do we go? We’ve already got a list of 100 names, and that’s heartbreaking. I’m sure that number would jump into the thousands if we had the time to go back and really look.”
Before the killing of George Floyd, Jones said he was more or less “ignorant" about the issue, about the disproportionate number of people of color who had died at the hands of police.
He hopes that the rally will help enlighten his neighbors in a similar way, if they’ll let it.
“We get people, literally, driving by with their hand up to their face, like a blinder, so they don’t have to see us or our signs,” Jones said. “It really is a small town, and the best part about small towns is the community that we have. We all tend to come together in hard times. Right now, I’ve not seen that. It’s been very divisive.”
But that's where change can begin, said Mayor Smith, 46, who began her term in January as the second woman to hold the 160-year-old city's highest office.
“These are hard conversations, but we need to have them," she said. "I think that’s one of the beauties of a small town. You can really see results quickly and well when you get to work together.”