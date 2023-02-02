Colorado Springs residents looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month will have a host of events to choose from throughout February.

At the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, every month is Black History Month, according to president and CEO Candice McKnight. The city’s only dedicated Black history museum, located at 1620 W. Bijou St., offers eye-opening displays of African-American contributions to the area, some of which date back to the late 19th century.

On Saturday, the AAHGSCS will host a Black History Month Kickoff Fair at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., behind the Penrose Library. Several historical and genealogical organizations will be in attendance, and the event will feature historic reenactments and a soul food luncheon, McKnight said.

“It’s going to be a great time,” she said.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, located at 215 S. Tejon St., will offer several Black history tours throughout February. On Feb. 8, the museum will feature a living history program called “Black History Live: Josephine Baker.” Actor and scholar Becky Stone will portray the legendary performer, civil rights activist and World War II spy. For a full list of events, visit cspm.org.

Among other celebrations at Colorado College, the Fine Arts Center is re-releasing a virtual reading of The Raid, Iris Goodwin’s historical drama that depicts a debate between abolitionists Frederick Douglass and John Brown on the evening of Brown’s doomed raid on the federal armory in Harpers Ferry, Va., (now West Virginia). Viewing is free at fac.coloradocollege.edu.

On Wednesday, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs kicked off the month with a keynote address from Denver-based author Chet Sisk and a forum on thriving during change. The university will host several events throughout February, including days of service and action, a Black History Month trivia night, a creative activism workshop and several community forums and panel discussions.