Black History Month celebrations in Colorado Springs flourished this weekend at the Pioneers Museum and the annual Black History Month Kickoff fair hosted by the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs.

The Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., held a Black History Month-focused tour of their facility, led by museum volunteer Tanja Britton.

“We’re joining the nation in celebrating Black history this month and although this is a special tour, the museum honors the contributions of African Americans year-round, socially, culturally, religiously and entrepreneurially,” Britton said.

According to Britton, the tour aims to highlight individuals and organizations from the African American community that have left their lasting marks on Colorado Springs and have contributed to what the city has become.

Through visiting multiple galleries of the museum, including "Any Place that is North & West, The Story of Us," and "COS@150," Britton walked the group through a verbal history of some of Colorado Spring’s most notable Black figures.

One of the more impactful stops was the "Any Place" exhibit, dedicated to examining the Black experience within the 19th-century West.

There, Britton recited "One Way Ticket," a poem by the acclaimed Black writer Langston Hughes that “eloquently described the exodus of millions of African Americans out of the South following the Civil War.”

Britton explained the complicated experience Black individuals faced migrating west to seek refuge from "Jim Crow" laws, acts of violence, intimidation and political repression, while learning to navigate the de facto segregation laws in place in Colorado at the time.

“I think it’s really important to understand the history of one’s place to understand where we come from, where we are, and where we are going,” Britton said.

A few blocks northwest at the Knights of Columbus hall, 20 W Pikes Peak Ave., the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs hosted its annual Black History Month Kickoff Fair.

Jennifer Yancay, the organization's vice president of history, said “the premise (of the event) is to let people know that (Black) history is alive and well in Colorado Springs and to learn more about who is out there and what they do.”

The event featured an array of historical and genealogical organizations dedicated to the preservation and education of Black history and culture in Colorado Springs, as well as a soul-food luncheon.

“We want to make sure people are fed, literally and figuratively,” Yancay said.

Also attending was Willie Breazell, a chairman and presenter for the Colorado Springs Buffalo Soldiers Community Memorial Committee, who carries a passion for verbalizing the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and ensuring their history will continue to be told past his lifetime.

According to the committee’s website, the Buffalo Soldiers were established in 1866 and consisted of six segregated Black regiments throughout 12 Western states, including Colorado.

Breazell outlined the bravery of these soldiers in ensuring safe travels for Black individuals migrating from the South and California after the Civil War.

One point he kept circling back to was his disappointment in the lack of the group’s acknowledgment in public education today.

“I would like to see Black history taught year-round. I wish there was more Black history injected into our (education) programs. I learned about the Buffalo Soldiers after I served 26 years in the Army. That piece of our history should have been taught to me as an American high school student, and to me as a soldier.”

Attendee Russ Perry, an officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department, talked about how proud he is of the evolution of celebrations regarding Black History Month in the Springs, and the attitude shift that he has seen toward openly discussing Black history and race.

“Black history is a part of American history, and instead of hiding it or feeling uncomfortable facing it, we might as well let it shine like any other culture.” Perry said.

“I think the openness to discuss shines through. There’s more access to Black history now than ever before. I think the best thing right now is that we have more access to information than ever before; there’s no excuse anymore.”

Perry said he became a police officer because of his care for the community, and to put his ability to show love and concern for everyone to good use.

“I think we need to get out of this position of sticking with our own-type mentality."