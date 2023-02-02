The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is hosting several events throughout Black History Month in February.
Workshops, community forums and panel discussions are scheduled this week.
Thursday, Feb. 2
9-10 a.m.: Service Opportunity – Story Time at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center
10-11 a.m.: Collaborative Arts as Activism at UCCS: A Brainstorming and Organizing Session, University Center 122
11-12:30 a.m.: Inclusive Excellence Workshop, MOSAIC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center
4-5 p.m.: A Latinx’s Lotería: Remedying Discrimination through Action, University Center 124
6-7 p.m.: Changemakers Panel, University Center 307
Friday, Feb. 3
8:30-11 a.m.: Cool Science “Screaming Balloons,” Monument Academy at 1150 Village Ridge Point, Monument
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Service Opportunity – Volunteer with ReStore, ReStore South at 411 South Wahsatch Ave.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Restorative Dialogue Circle, University Center 122
3:30-5 p.m.: Service Opportunity – Site Projects at the Family Development Center, UCCS Family Development Center
6-7 p.m.: Social Movements History and Action: Anti-Oppressive Practices, University Center 124
Sponsors and event partners include the UCCS Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the MOSAIC & LGBTQ+ Resource Center, the Department
Black History Month Trivia Night
Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. Join Student Life for a trivia night celebrating Black History Month.
Creative Activism Workshop
Monday, Feb. 6 from 3 – 6 p.m. The Kraemer Family Library will be celebrating Black History Month with a workshop tribute to the 60th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream,” speech at the March on Washington in 1963. Brief presentation and discussion in EPC 237, followed by activities. EPC 237 in the Library. Snacks provided.
Note: UCCS kicked off events with a keynote address from Denver-based author Chet Sisk and a forum on thriving during change on Wednesday.