Xcel and Black Hills Energy customers could be paying more for years following the cold snap in February that sent the price of natural gas soaring.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will review the investor-owned utilities' requests Wednesday to boost rates to cover millions in unexpected costs. The board also launched an investigation in February into whether the two companies and others properly handled the record-cold conditions in February, according to the Office of Consumer Council.
"Your state government considers this matter of utmost importance and is intensely focused on finding out all the facts," the agency said at the time. The investigation is no longer active, although the commissioners will use documents submitted as part of the investigation in their decision about rates, said Rebecca Quintana, on behalf of the commission. Decisions on the rate hikes are likely months away.
Black Hills natural gas customers in El Paso and Teller counties could see rates monthly increased between $8.05 and $11.73 over three years, according to a news release. The rate increase is expected to be broken out to a separate line item that could be charged starting Nov. 1 to cover the $72.6 million in "extraordinary" costs the company paid for natural gas from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, according to filings with the commission.
"There were a confluence of factors in February, including extreme cold temperatures and record-high customer demand, plus the freeze off of natural gas production and process in facilities in other areas of the country that resulted in an unprecedented spike in natural gas prices across much of the U.S.,” said Vance Crocker, Black Hills Energy vice president of Colorado operations, in a statement.
Xcel customers, including Denver-metro residents, may see two-year rate hikes for both natural gas and electricity. Average residential electric bills could up about 3.8% from about $74.55 to $77.41, commission filings show. Natural gas bills could go up from $50.40 to about $56.60 or about 12.3%. The hikes could begin in January or as soon as possible, filings said.
Xcel is also expecting to make some changes following the record cold for those with interruptible services, typically large industrial customers.
To help protect the capacity of its system when demand was high, Xcel asked customers signed up for interruptible service to reduce their natural gas or stop relying on it entirely, documents submitted to the commission said. However, "a large number of customers" were unable or refused to curtail their use because their backup systems failed, they had public safety concerns or the penalty for using natural gas was not enough of a deterrent.
Ultimately the company informed 12 customers their service would be turned off at the meter if they did not stop using gas to help protect customers who did have interruptible contracts, the document said.
This fall, the company proposes requiring all customers signed up for interruptible service to prove they can curtail their need for gas to help prevent the problem from happening again. Customers that fail the test would need to sign up for noninterruptible service.