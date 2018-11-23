Colorado Springs isn't expected to get snow until Saturday evening, but you can catch some flakes earlier by standing downwind from the ice carving under way at The Promenade Shops at Briargate.
"Ooh, it's snowy," a woman exclaimed as shavings sprayed the table where she was doling out cookies and hot chocolate to Black Friday shoppers.
The ice carving kicked off the second annual Parad-Ice on the Promenade, which runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. Longmont ice sculptor Jess Parrish and his team will create nine sculptures over three days: one large sculpture a day, and two smaller carvings during a dueling chainsaw competition where the crowd can call out requests.
Parrish started Friday by transforming 10 ice blocks into what one 4-year-old predicted would be "a sled."
"Santa's sleigh," his 14-year-old brother replied.
Not so, the 4-year-old insisted, "because it's made of ice." That would be too heavy for the reindeer.
Parrish carved an outline for Rudolph, who could lead the sleigh. Over the weekend, he said, he also will carve a large snowman and, "the pinnacle," a flying angel.
Sean Peters brought his family visiting from Alabama for the dueling chainsaws show, something they said they'd never seen.
"Dad likes those lumberjack shows, so it's kind of similar," Peters said.
The show will take place in front of a different store at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Parrish makes the job look easy, using a chainsaw to slice through the glass-like ice as if it were butter. His creations typically are formed at international competitions, including one two days earlier in Germany. Next month, he said, he'll compete in Poland and China, but Colorado always will be his favorite venue.
"I've been in every state but Hawaii ... but this is home," Parrish said.
More examples of his work, which also includes wood carving and sand sculpting, can be found on his website, coolhandice.com.
People can vote on their favorite ice sculpture from the weekend on the Promenade Shop’s Facebook page. The sculpture with the most votes will have that dollar amount donated to The Empty Stocking Fund, sponsored by The Gazette Charities and El Pomar Foundation. The Empty Stocking Fund provides resources for health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak region.