A woman severely injured in a Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest has died, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

Several others were injured when a blaze broke out at 13580 Bridle Bit Road about 3:45 a.m., officials from Black Forest Fire Rescue said. A woman, Sherry MacMahon, was flown to a burn unit in Denver with serious injuries. Monday, MacMahon, 80, died. The coroner hasn't released the official cause of death.

Paramedics evaluated three others for injuries. Two of them were released "against medical advice," another was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters were initially sent to the wrong address and faced "significant water supply challenges," Black Forest Fire Chief PJ Langmaid said in a news release.

“This fire required an extensive water supply shuttle operation involving agencies from eastern El Paso County, southern Douglas County, and the Air Force Academy,” Langmaid said. “Without this partnership, local resources would have been quickly overwhelmed due to the lack of water supply.”

When firefighters arrived at the correct address, about three-fourths of the home was engulfed, Langmaid said. The blaze took more than 30 firefighters to extinguish.