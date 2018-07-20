A Black Forest resident beat out more than 400 entrants in a nationwide John Deere contest to win a piece of machinery that could triple the rate at which charred trees from the 2013 fire can be cleared.
“I’d look out my front door and see black trees and think, ‘We can make a difference here,’” contest winner Neil Behnke said. “I figured I’d give it a shot, but never expected to win.”
Behnke’s prize in the second annual Small Machines. Big Impact contest is a custom skid valued at more than $100,000 that he will use to clear, slash and mulch trees across 14,000 acres in conjunction with Black Forest Together. The nonprofit, whose mission is to help residents impacted by the Black Forest fire to recover, rebuild and restore their lives, has been clearing burned trees, mitigating properties and replanting denuded landscapes since the Black Forest fire ravaged 14,280 acres and destroyed more than 500 homes in June 2013.
“In Black Forest, we’re dealing with disaster recovery, where hundreds of homes were destroyed,” Black Forest Together’s Board Vice President Bill Mantia said. “The marriage between Neil and Black Forest Together will benefit the community tremendously, and we think John Deere was really able to see that.”
The mulching attachment in particular will expedite clearing trees because they can shred and slash on site rather than transporting whole trees to another location. With a chain saw, chipper and five to 10 volunteers, Black Forest Together was able to clear an acre a week, the organization’s director, Ken Clark, said.
With the skid steer, Clark expects to be able to do an acre or two a day with just one person.
“We can triple our workload per year,” he said.
The process is safer, too, than using a chain saw, said Mantia. A chain saw causes the trees to vibrate, threatening to dislodge brittle limbs sometimes 50 feet in the air that have dried out during the past five years.
“We had decided against removing a lot of the really tall trees because of the safety issues,” Mantia said.
“Now, with the reinforced cab guard on the skid steer, it’s much safer for us to tackle those types of trees.”
Mantia expects the skid steer to handle trees up to 8 inches in diameter, which is about 80 percent of those still on the ground.
While Behnke and Black Forest Together wait for John Deere to finish constructing the machine, they hope to find someone to donate or lend a trailer and truck to haul the skid steer from site to site and hire a full-time operator.
“We already have built the clearing program, so really it’s just adjusting it to the help that Neil is providing us with,” Clark said.
John Deere expects to have it completed by about Labor Day.
