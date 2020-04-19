A 41-year-old Black Forest man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of setting a fire that destroyed his more than $800,000 home, allegedly to collect an insurance payout.
Samir Bhatt was jailed on Saturday, three days after an arson fire ripped through his house in the 5500 block of Molly Court in northern El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The home was a total loss, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The two-story, 6,000 square-foot home was built in 2015 on a 5-acre parcel that Bhatt purchased in 2014 for $138,000, county property records show.
Authorities are pursuing charges of first-degree arson, insurance fraud, criminal mischief and domestic violence.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation were the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, Colorado Springs police and the Fountain Fire Department.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact sheriff's detective Jon Price at 719-520-7505 or the sheriff's tip line at 719-520-6666.