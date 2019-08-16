motorcycle+crash8-4.jpg
Courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.
A 41-year-old Black Forest man died Thursday, 11 days after he wrecked his motorcycle on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass while exiting from Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said.

Police suspect excessive speed and alcohol impairment were factors in the crash that killed Anthony S. Moore. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Moore was headed south on I-25 when he tried to exit the interstate at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, police said.

He apparently lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the left side of the road and was thrown from the bike.

The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 4.

Moore was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. His death is the city’s 27th traffic-related fatality this year, compared to 33 at this time last year.

