A husband and wife have been identified in an apparent murder-suicide shooting Monday in Black Forest, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday to a residence within the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest after a reported disturbance. The residence is within a large gated community called the Black Forest Reserve, an unincorporated community of El Paso County.

When deputies entered the residence, they found two adults deceased.

Based on evidence and observations, the detectives are investigating this case. The sheriff’s office is not looking for any additional suspects.

The deceased victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as 50-year-old Breana Tilley, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old David Tilley.

A motive for the shooting is being investigated, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip line at 719-520-7777. Anonymous tips can be shared with Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.