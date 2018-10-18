Black Forest Chew-Chew, a gastrotruck, may become the winner of the first episode and pilot of Food Truck Fan Fight hosted by Eddie Jackson on Food Network.
The award winning mobile food truck was one of four food trucks at the Stanley Market Place in Denver in January who competed in the first round.
“We were one of two finalists in that contest,” said Deanna Johnson, owner of the truck. “The next round of cooking took place in Breckenridge. And tragically my husband was killed during the filming. So the television crew stopped the filming.”
The segment was rescheduled for filming in March.
“It was awesome that they were able to arrange for a third filming,” she said.
This time the cooking contestants, Johnson’s crew and owners of four other trucks, assembled in front of Union Station in Denver during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The other trucks going whisk-to-whisk were J Street Catering and Food Truck, The French Twist Food Truck, Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery and NOLA.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I think everyone liked our Bulgogi Steak Tacos. It’s the dish we have been undefeated with.”
You’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. when the contest airs on to find out who takes home the trophy and bragging rights. Check your local listing and cable provider for channels. If you miss tonight’s smack down plan to catch up with BFCC at JAK’s Brewing Co., 1860 Stapleton Drive, Peyton. Johnson will be serving up the steak tacos 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. She and crew will be on hand at the brewery for a second screening of the film 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Fun tidbits:
• Oct. 18, 2016 was when BFCC hit the road
• People’s Choice winner 2017 and 2018 in the Better Business Bureau’s Pikes Peak Reason Small Business Week Food Truck Cook-Of
• The truck is all-female operated