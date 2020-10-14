Firefighters in Black Forest acted quickly to extinguish a brush fire near the 7600 block of Pinery Circle on Wednesday evening, according to El Paso County Wildland Fire and Gazette news partner KKTV.
Firefighters responded just after 5 p.m. to what was initially reported as two fires, KKTV reported. When they arrived on scene, they discovered a single fire that had spread in two different areas.
Black Forest firefighters contained the fire about 20 minutes after the initial call, according to KKTV. EPC Wildland Fire, which had been called in to assist, tweeted that the fire was completely out and that they were standing down.
“Quick responses knocked down this fire before it became too large,” the agency tweeted.