The Birdseye fire in Peyton was 100% contained Sunday morning and fire officials announced residents could return home later in the day.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter residents can return home at noon.
#BirdseyeFire -100% contained.-People who were evacuated can return to their homes at 12PM.-An immense thank you to our partners,(see list attached to this tweet) and of course, to our community for your support and for helping your neighbors. https://t.co/uk2NmQzVZ8 pic.twitter.com/mgQ7E8jlU6— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 10, 2021
The fire started in a house and spread to the surrounding landscape, burning 21.6 acres, fire officials said earlier.
The blaze destroyed the home that it started in and forced evacuations in the Birdseye View area Friday.
Higher relative humidity helped slow the fire overnight on Friday and the fire was 90% contained on Saturday.
More than 200 people from numerous agencies responded to the fire and helped to contain it, the sheriff's office said Saturday.