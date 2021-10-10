Birdseye 1.jpg (copy)

A helicopter drops water on the Birdseye fire in Peyton, Colo., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The Birdseye fire, that started as a structure fire and spread to the surrounding landscape, triggered evacuation orders from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for residents within a three-mile radius of a blaze in the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton. 

 Chancey Bush/The Gazette

The Birdseye fire in Peyton was 100% contained Sunday morning and fire officials announced residents could return home later in the day. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter residents can return home at noon. 

The fire started in a house and spread to the surrounding landscape, burning 21.6 acres, fire officials said earlier. 

The blaze destroyed the home that it started in and forced evacuations in the Birdseye View area Friday.

Higher relative humidity helped slow the fire overnight on Friday and the fire was 90% contained on Saturday. 

More than 200 people from numerous agencies responded to the fire and helped to contain it, the sheriff's office said Saturday. 

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

Tags

Load comments