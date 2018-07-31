By Mark Harden
Colorado Politics
A line in the sand has been drawn in Colorado between the conservative-activist billionaire Koch family and President Donald Trump over trade.
And the Koch political funding network also triggered a Twitter outburst from Trump when it declined to support a Republican Senate candidate backed by the president.
Charles Koch, addressing the biannual meeting in Colorado Springs of the political funding network he and his brother founded, held July 28-30 at The Broadmoor hotel, said that Trump’s protectionist tariff moves could spell trouble for the American economy.
“The urge to protect ourselves from change has doomed many countries throughout history,” Koch told those at the meeting via a video. “This protectionist mindset has destroyed countless businesses.”
Koch, 82, also held a rare on-the-record session with reporters invited to attend the private event. Asked about his feelings toward Trump, he said: “We agree with some things and we disagree with others.” He also said he believed Trump’s aggressive trade policies “could” push the U.S. into a recession.
Koch interests are funding a national TV ad campaign questioning Trump’s proposal to spend $12 billion to assist farmers hurt by his trade policies.
The Colorado Springs seminar drew roughly 500 donors to the Koch funding network who each had committed at least $100,000 annually.
Also at the meeting, Brian Hooks, president of the Charles Koch Foundation, said that “the divisiveness of this White House is causing long-term damage,” CNN reported.
Koch and his brother David have been longtime funders of conservative and libertarian causes, and Koch interests are expected to spend lavishly to support candidates in the mid-term elections in November. (David Koch said in June he would be retiring from the brothers’ business conglomerate, Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, and their political efforts.)
Overall, the billionaire industrialists and their funding allies anticipate spending as much as $400 million to support issues they support and like-minded candidates in the fall election.
The Koch funding network, like other conservative powerhouses, is seeing mixed returns from its backing of the Trump presidency. It reportedly is feeling frustration toward the president on tariffs as well as a lack of progress on immigration and health-care reform.
In fact, the Koch network — normally reliable backers of Republican interests — was sounding more bipartisan than usual coming out of the Colorado Springs conference, given forecasts by some analysts of a Democratic takeover of one or both houses of Congress in the fall.
“It is radical, particularly given the divisive climate that we’re in right now and how polarized and factionalized the country is in many ways,” Koch network official James Davis told CNN. “But we want to focus on aggressively finding areas of common interest where we can make progress on some issues, even if we disagree on other issues.”
On the meeting’s final day, July 30, the Koch network declared that it will not help elect Kevin Cramer, a Trump-backed Republican candidate for who is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota. Trump has personally campaigned for Cramer, speaking at a campaign rally in Fargo, N.D., on June 27.
The Koch network had previously praised Heitkamp for supporting a rollback of Dodd-Frank financial regulations.
The day after the meeting ended, Trump — whom the Kochs did not endorse in 2016 — lashed out at the brothers, tweeting that “The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas.”
He later added: “I’m for America First & the American Worker — a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas.”
At the Colorado Springs gathering, Charles Koch seemed to signal a more careful approach to supporting candidates in the future.
“What I regret is some of the ones we have supported (in the past),” Koch said without naming names. “We’re going to be stricter, when they say they’re going to be for these principles.”
The Associated Press contributed.