The Colorado Senate now will consider a bill that would open police internal investigations to the public.
House Bill 1119, by Rep. James Coleman, D-Denver, amassed hours of debate over the past week, but the final House vote, 33-29, took only minutes Tuesday.
The bill would boost transparency in law enforcement agencies, bolstering public trust, proponents say. Critics say it would open officers to undue and potentially inaccurate scrutiny.
If the measure passes the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, internal investigation files could be released to the public after completion of the case investigations and criminal proceedings. Protected information, such as Social Security and bank account numbers, would be redacted.
Law enforcement agencies now decide whether to release such files, and most don't.
Rep. Shane Sandridge, a Colorado Springs Republican and former police officer, says the internal files often are fraught with inaccuracies, and releasing them could hurt officers and hinder hiring for law enforcement agencies across the state.
Others argued that release of the files would shed light on the handling of cases and internal workings of departments.
Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, said the public has a right to know details of cases such as that of Alexis Acker. Colorado Springs paid her $100,000 in 2016 to settle her excessive force lawsuit after a police officer allegedly slammed her to the floor of Memorial Hospital in late 2013, severely injuring her jaw, teeth, face and neck.
Sen. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, where it soon will be brought for discussion in committee.